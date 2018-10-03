Maya Shwayder

"Maya Shwayder is the Jerusalem Post's corespondent in New York and at the United Nations, covering any and all happenings in the Jewish world in the US. She was previously a World News reporter for the International Business Times, and her work has appeared in The Atlantic, Gawker, The Detroit News, The Week, and Variety, among others. Shwayder is originally from Detroit, and has spent time living in the Netherlands and Italy. She recently completed the prestigious Arthur F. Burns fellowship in Berlin, for which she reported for both the Post and Die Welt, the flagship paper of the Axel Springer media empire. Shwayder received her bachelor's degree from Harvard and her master's degree in journalism from Columbia Journalism School, where she trained under Professor Sandy Padwe and Pulitzer Prize-winner Amy Nutt."

