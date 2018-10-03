Michael Eisenberg

Michael Eisenberg is an equal partner at Aleph, a $150 million early stage venture capital fund focused on serving Israeli entrepreneurs who want to build large, scalable, global businesses. Aleph has invested in 10 companies including Wework, Meerkat, Lemonade, Windward and Honeybook.



Prior to Aleph, Michael was a general partner at Benchmark Capital which he joined in July 2005 and continues as the partner responsible for Benchmark’s Israeli portfolio.



Michael has focused on Internet investments since 1995 and has invested in and sat on the board of Israel’s leading companies and start ups, such as Lemonade, Shopping.com (Nasdaq SHOP, acquired by EBAY), Conduit, SeekingAlpha, Gigya, WeWork, Wix (Nasdaq WIX), Answers.com (Nasdaq ANSW), Tradeum (a

