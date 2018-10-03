Peggy Cidor

Peggy Cidor was born in Tunisia, made aliya in 1962 and grew up in Ashdod. After her army duty, she studied Philosophy and Biblical Studies at The Hebrew University. Between 1974 and 1995 she worked at the IBA, first at Kol Israel and then at the TV first channel, as documentary researcher and journalist. For the last 15 years, she has been a writer on social affairs and a correspondent for municipal affairs -- first in the local Hebrew press and since 2003 for The Jerusalem Post weekly local supplement (In Jerusalem). Cidor also writes for The Jerusalem Report on culture and Jerusalem affairs. She is a widower and mother to three boys.

