What the key players think of Jerusalem's municipal elections

Days after the February 27 municipal elections, we checked in with three key players. The post of mayor and 30 city council seats were at stake in determining Jerusalem’s future.

Moshe Lion

Less than 24 hours after the publication of the first results, victorious mayoral incumbent Moshe Lion packed up his family and his bags and flew abroad to relax.

All through the months of the campaign, at least outwardly, he maintained a calm demeanor, insisting that for him, the daily work of running the municipality is the most important thing. However, many sources close to what is happening on the sixth floor of Safra Square testify that election fever did not escape those who work alongside him.

“I have a city to manage and now also thousands of refugees, people evacuated from the south and some from the north of the country; we have a war. I don’t spend a second of my time thinking about the elections, which have been delayed anyway,” Lion told In Jerusalem in October.

Weeks and months have since passed, and as the Interior Ministry finally decided to hold the twice-delayed nationwide municipal elections on February 27, the “action” atmosphere returned with a huge campaign launched across Jerusalem. No matter where you went, you couldn’t avoid the large posters featuring Lion’s presence.

It is important to note that the main part of Lion’s campaign revolved around his candidacy for mayor, while his list gained more modest visibility. Lion was the first to come out with a 50:50 list, equally built between men and women, creating a precedent that other lists (apart from the ultra-Orthodox) could not ignore. Yossi Havilio casts his ballot in the Jerusalem municipal elections. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Upon his return to Israel in the coming days, Lion will have to deal with the almost impossible Jerusalem mix: ultra-Orthodox in impressive numbers on the council and a moderate, secular-religious public that is not ready to eulogize the city and give it up for full ultra-Orthodox color.

On election day, Lion made it clear, in response to In Jerusalem, that he was interested in forming as broad a coalition as possible. However, the million-dollar question is: Will the more liberal factions, led by Yossi Havilio (Jerusalem Union) and Adir Schwartz (Hitorerut), cooperate with the haredim – Eliezer Rauchberger (Degel HaTorah) and Zvika Cohen (Shas) – and the Religious Zionists represented by Arieh King (United Jerusalem)? Lion is known for his easygoing temperament and especially his aversion to argument, always seeking consensus, but this time the job will be very difficult.

The distribution of deputy mayor posts is critical at this stage, with the most attractive portfolios including planning and construction; finance; and education. In recent years, these three have become a kind of patrimony in the hands of representatives of the religious and ultra-Orthodox.

Will representatives of the pluralist public, with 10 out of 30 council seats, succeed in introducing change? It remains too early to say.■

Yossi Havilio

Deputy Mayor Yossi Havilio is tired. But while he ran for mayor against incumbent Moshe Lion and did not win the crown, he is okay with that.

“I am indeed tired,” he admits, “but am still satisfied with the results, which according to my analysis are not so bad for the liberal camp [he represents in the Jerusalem Union party] – as presented by many observers of the Jerusalem political scene following elections.”

What makes you feel satisfied despite low general voter participation, and the increase of haredi representation on the city council?

First of all, we have doubled our presence – [Meretz councilwoman] Laura Wharton and I had only two seats. Today, thanks to the move to go united [in Jerusalem Union] we have four seats, which under these conditions is an achievement, let’s not forget that.

So no disappointment at all?

I am disappointed that secular people did not come out to vote, although we knew that due to the actual circumstances, it was somewhat expected. There is a war going on, soldiers fell on the battlefield, and the hostages are still inside Gaza; this is not the best time to ask citizens to go to vote. In all the surveys we did, we received between three to five mandates and had good momentum, but then the war came.

And so on this level, I am disappointed that, for example, in Beit Hakerem, where we were the strongest, only 53% voted, while I would have expected at least 75% of the neighborhood residents to vote. But that’s what was decided [to hold the elections now, after delaying them twice post-Oct. 7], and we had to work with that.

And how about the years to come?

I am worried about what will happen in Jerusalem. Nevertheless, we have managed to keep a large representative majority of Zionist lists on the council. I know that before these elections there were 15 seats in the hands of haredim, and with Arieh King as head of Religious Nationalists it reached 17, and now they are at close to 20 seats. But we still managed to obtain quite a few achievements on the previous council [despite the demographics], and I believe it will work this time, too.

If invited by Mayor Moshe Lion to join his coalition, will you accept and partner with the ultra-Orthodox lists?

I don’t rule anyone out. It is clear to me that the ultra-Orthodox will be there. I would prefer a different council composition, but I am not in a position to disqualify anyone now.

Let’s assume you join Lion’s coalition, what are the most urgent issues?

I would like to preserve the rights of liberal residents and promote the secular and religious public. I insist: religious too, as long as it is in the framework of their rights.

What else worries you?

It will be more difficult to keep the young people in Jerusalem now, and we will have to work hard on that. Very hard. Offering them leisure and recreation options on Shabbat [in this haredi environment] – obviously, there is much to do. I have no personal complaint against Lion because he is under pressure, hence I believe it is our job to see to that.

What issues will you and your partners in Jerusalem Union take on?

First of all, preserving green spaces is very important to me. On planning and construction, I have different opinions than Lion. I think that we should build less and in a measured way. There were several cases where we managed to convince him, such as the Taylor house in Kiryat Hayovel – where now, instead of 110 housing units, we will have a beautiful park.

Which portfolio will you request?

I don’t have many years of experience in politics. At the moment, haredim are the majority and it is clear to me that Lion will go with them. There are many things on the agenda that are not yet closed. I am not discussing details at this stage, especially in order not to harm negotiations.

Let’s all hope for the best.■

Eliezer Rauchberger

Heading up the Degel HaTorah list representing Lithuanian haredim (ultra-Orthodox), Eliezer Rauchberger is the man behind the impressive six city council seats won in the recent elections.

(In comparison, the Agudat Israel faction of hassidim, which split, obtained three seats.)

Taking a break on a short family vacation, Rauchberger spoke to In Jerusalem about what this achievement means and elaborated on his plans for the future.

How did you achieve this result in a troubled period of war?

People voted for us because they saw that we worked for them; simple as that. We helped with thousands of inquiries from all sectors, and this is the answer. It is important to note that this time, people went to vote happily and not only because the rabbis ordered them to do so. We had two slogans in this campaign: ‘More votes get more and ‘Power of action.

How do you explain that Agudat Israel obtained so few votes?

I don’t have an answer. They [voters] probably weren’t satisfied.

What are the portfolios you’d like to have?

Planning and construction. I have proven myself by doing a lot in this field [as head of the influential Local Planning and Construction Committee], and I want to continue.

There is concern among secular Jerusalemites that the next council’s composition – with 15 seats for the ultra-Orthodox factions – will impact them negatively.

There is no significant difference; it’s about the same general result as the last council. We didn’t come to hurt anyone. I understand why they think that way, but I have the right to think otherwise.

Haredim make up about 32% of the city’s Jewish residents, but your representation on the council is much larger. In that light, can you understand the secular concerns?

That is not accurate because we don’t count the ultra-Orthodox communities that don’t participate in the elections. Are they not entitled to services? If we add them, then the ultra-Orthodox population in the city is close to 40%.

But what do you say to the non-Orthodox public in the city who are fearful?

I’m not here to hurt them. After all, it is my public that is deprived in all areas. I do not receive equitably in almost any area. The general public gets more in the sports and culture budgets and many more, and I have almost nothing... They get tens of millions; what does my public get? NIS 3 million?

It’s the same with educational programs: How much goes to the general public and how much to haredim? I want to reduce those gaps.

That’s exactly what scares the general population.

But I don’t want to take from them. I have no interest in taking anything from anyone; I just want to increase my budget. I am there to protect and promote my rights, and I emphasize that no secular person has anything to worry about.

What is your attitude toward the New Haredim list (headed by Avishai Cohen and Malka Greenblatt)?

This is not the first time, and each time this kind of list fails again and again. The ultra-Orthodox public is not impressed by lists that come with slogans but with no practical ability.

Does that mean they are rejected?

God forbid. After all, there are more than 1,600 ‘new haredim’ in Jerusalem. But the majority still voted for us. And we do it with love.

Are you in favor of expanding the stream of haredi state education?

I am not familiar with the issue of the state ultra-Orthodox stream.

When will we see a woman on your list?

It won’t happen in this era.

What is your opinion on the high-rises being built all over Jerusalem, which many say irreparably harm the landscape?

There are places where it is justified, and there are places where it is not. I understand that there are people who don’t want towers and there are those who do. I say: Towers, yes, but not everywhere.

There is a plan to build a tower in front of Mount Herzl with over 50 floors.

I don’t like it. I say again: Towers, yes, but with a little more modesty.

Are there any factions that you would refuse to sit with in a coalition?

It is the mayor who puts together a coalition, not me, so I don’t say who to include and who not. All I want are my rights, as deserved, [for] the public I represent. If a faction enters and announces that it is coming to work against me, I will deal with it.■