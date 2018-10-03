Steve Linde

Steve Linde is editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report. He served as editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post for five years from July 2011, after working as managing editor, news editor and night editor since he started at the newspaper in 1997. He previously worked as a radio broadcaster at Israel Radio’s English News.



Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, Linde grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. Linde made aliya in 1987, served in the IDF Artillery Corps, and lives in Jerusalem.

