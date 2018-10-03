03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Tamara Zieve

Tamara Zieve is the Jewish World reporter. Tamara grew up in London, UK and made aliya in 2008.

Tamara holds an MA degree in Government from the IDC, Herzliya, with a specialization in Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution. She studied Hispanic Studies and Italian studies for her BA degree at the University of Birmingham.

Tamara has a special interest in humanitarian issues and has a background in the non-profit sector.
Email: [email protected]

 