Yochanan Lambiase

Chef Yochanan Lambiase heralds from five generations of chefs from Southern Italy. He trained under some of the most famous Michelin Star Chefs in the world. He was the founder of the Jerusalem Culinary Institute Chef Yochanan appears regularly on radio and television as well as contributing cooking articles. Now, through the videos of cooking with Jpost.com, Chef Yochanan will guide you through a tantalizing and trendy gourmet kosher experience Contact Chef Yochanan at [email protected] for information about his exciting culinary and wine tasting tours, cooking classes, culinary happenings and out of the box culinary events. View Yochanan's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Yochanan-Lambiase/721599824555414

