03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Global market trends and plots

Irina Ovchinnikova

Irina Ovchinnikov is a consultant/researcher/translator. Born and raised in Russia, living and working in Israel since 2008; graduate of Saint-Petersburg State University (PhD in Psycholinguistics). She is in charge of weekly financial analysis and market reviews for trading companies and media.

 