Maya Goldman

Maya Goldman is a social worker, psychotherapist, activist and academic lecturer. Recipient of the Shield of the Child Award, as well as other honors, Maya was the founder and executive director of Kesher, Israel’s first national non-profit information, intervention and counseling center for parents of children with special needs. Today, she serves as Senior Staff Counselor at Keren Or - Israel’s premier educational and therapeutic framework for children with vision-impairment and additional disabilities. In this blog, Maya will share her experiences working with Keren Or special children and their families.

