R.P. Nettelhorst

R.P. Nettelhorst is the author of multiple books, including 'The Bible’s Most Fascinating People,' 'The Bible: A Reader’s Guide,' 'A Year with God' and 'A Year with Jesus.' He is a columnist for Ridge Rider News and a professor of Bible and biblical languages at Quartz Hill School of Theology in the high desert of Southern California. He volunteered with the X-Prize Foundation during the winning launches of SpaceShipOne. In college, he spent two summers as a volunteer worker on Kibbutz Massada. He is married with three daughters. [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/rpnettelhorst website: www.nettelhorst.com

