January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
11 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 10, 2018 07:42




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Overnight, during the course of arrests carried out by IDF forces in the city of Jericho, a riot broke out in which about 100 Palestinians threw stones and tires at the security forces.

IDF forces carried out a number of searches looking for the perpetrators of last night's attack near the Havat Gilad settlement that claimed the life of Rabbi Raziel Shevach.


IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and police forces in Judea arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances and transferred them for questioning.


