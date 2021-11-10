JPOST Digital Library
Israeli supermarket chain owner and businessman Rami Levy is seen being thrown out of a Knesset Economics Committee debate after insulting MKs, on November 10, 2021.

MKs accuse Shufersal, Rami Levy of colluding on food prices

The accusations follow Competition Authority agents raiding the offices of Shufersal and other companies on suspicion of violating competition laws.
Dollar and shekel, side by side

Shekel reaches NIS 3.11 to the dollar as ‘avalanche’ continues
Portrait of Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Tzipi Hotovely poses for a picture at her office in Jerusalem on February 19, 2020.

Ambassador to UK Hotovely narrowly avoids attack by anti-Israel protester
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech remotely to the UN General Assembly on September 24, 2021.

US changes its UN vote from 'no' to 'abstention' on UNRWA affirmation

14:51 PM

Bill to fine vandals of ads featuring women passes preliminary vote
12:59 PM

Swastika scrawled on wall in haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem
12:35 PM

Russian bombers sent to patrol Belarus airspace

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

By REUTERS
Members of the IDF's Sky Rider Unit in operation

Drone battles are future of conflict, says IDF chief artillery officer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Houthi troops ride on the back of a police patrol truck after participating in a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen February 19, 2020

Iranian-supplied arms smuggled from Yemen into Somalia - study

By REUTERS

Italy issues int’l arrest warrant against Eitan Biran’s grandfather
By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Meretz MKs Michal Rozin and Mossi Raz on a tour of West Bank outposts on Thursday with Peace Now

Meretz MK refuses to apologize for call for settler leader's kids to be taken

By TZVI JOFFRE
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Israel turned down ‘road map’ for prisoner swap, Hamas claims

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021.

COP26: Climate fight shouldn't shun any particular energy source - Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS

4,000-5,000 Afghans cross into Iran daily - aid group
By REUTERS
US State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021.

US 'concerned' by UAE foreign minister meeting with Syria's Assad - State Dept.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.

Israel’s air power and Syria: Endless cycle or increased success?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
A representative MRi image of a patient suffering from myocarditis after a corona vaccine

Heart inflammation caused by COVID vaccines mild and short-term - study

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
The invasive gypsy moth caterpillar.

Climate change: Hungry caterpillars and their poop raise carbon emissions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Environment: Whale poop helps sustain vital parts of ecosystem - study
By AARON REICH

Could oxygen therapy reverse Alzheimer’s disease?
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
View of Empty plastic bottles on the Dead Sea beach, on November 5, 2020.

Plastic is harming our body's cells. Here's how

By Yonatan Sher/Zavit

The Watergen Mobile Box is seen installed in a Ford vehicle.

Ford to use Israeli tech to offer 'water made from air' in new RVs

Watergen's Mobile Box system can be mounted externally on various types of vehicles, including trucks, trailers, buses, RVs, motor homes and all modes of luxury land and sea transport.
Paul Rudd

Jewish actor Paul Rudd jokes on being named People's 'sexiest man alive'

"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan. And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts."
A super blue blood moon rises over an apartment block during a lunar eclipse in Ankara, Turkey, January 31, 2018.

Lunar Eclipse: What to know before the November 19 eclipse

This next partial lunar eclipse won't be visible to everyone. Below are the hours and locations to see it.
International March of the Living to commemorate Kristallnacht

Let There Be Light: March of the Living commemorates Kristallnacht

Individuals, institutions and Houses of Worship from around the world will leave their lights on as a symbol of mutual responsibility and the shared struggle against antisemitism, racism and hatred.
TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Will a fifth COVID-19 wave enter Israel with the two-shot tourists? - analysis

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN (D-New York) speaks at a watch party in Yonkers, New York, last year.

Squad member Jamaal Bowman meets Israeli FM Yair Lapid

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Erdan hosts 25 African UN envoys in event to boost Israel-Africa ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and other Opposition members heckle Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset, 3 November 2021.

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Verbal abuse, threats, intimidation common for foreigners at Ben Gurion airport

By JEREMY SHARON

UNSC 311

UNSC is united against settlement activity, Palestinian envoy says

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19: People under 30 should get Pfizer vaccine only - Germany

By REUTERS
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses.

Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spreaders are 'criminals'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EGYPT’S FOREIGN MINISTER Sameh Shoukry attends a press conference in Paris on March 11.

Egyptian FM: Abraham Accords good for peace

By OMRI NAHMIAS
People look at cars on fire at the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen.

Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

By REUTERS

Tel Aviv University Campus

Tel Aviv University to build model for carbon neutrality

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Narwhal (illustrative).

Narwhals: Will climate change doom the unicorns of the sea?

By AARON REICH
Syrian refugees walk as they carry containers at an informal tented settlement in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 12, 2021

Climate change has outsize impact on girls and women - UNFPA

By EVE YOUNG
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon

Climate change could lead to increased extreme rainfall, flooding - study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
BIRDS FLY near factory emissions n Tangshan, China, in 2016. Waskow emphasizes the importance of using religion to fight climate change

Climate change to cut poor countries' GDP by 64% by 2100 - study

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Union Jack, the flag of the United Kingdom.

Over 50% of Britons don't know how many Jews died in the Holocaust - UK poll

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
ROMANIAN PRESIDENT Klaus Iohannis visits the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem in 2016

Yad Vashem chair wants to build ‘firewall’ between politics, Holocaust

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Howard Schultz 521

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz invokes Holocaust to deter union vote

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
The Austrian Federal Chancellery, the government building where the Federal Chancellor and some members of the Austrian government have their offices hoisted an Israeli flag on its roof.

Austria communist party rejects BDS, recalls Nazi boycott of Jews

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
A PROJECTION of the Eurovision stage that is currently under construction

Singer who performed at anti-Zionist event wants to represent Israel for Eurovision

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A team of visiting medical professionals, including AstraZeneca's Magnus Bjorsne (right) learn about innovation at Beilinson Hospital. Also pictured, Rabin Medical Center CEO Eytan Wirtheim (third from right).

Nordic medical delegation talks health innovation with top Israeli hospitals

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Insular neurons (in red) that were captured during colitis and reactivated (in green) upon recovery. Lower panel: Colon sections showing white blood cells (in red) present in the tissue of a mouse after insular neurons reactivation (Gq, right) and its non-activated control.

Can our brain make our body sick? Likely yes, Israeli research shows

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

By AARON REICH
An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

By AARON REICH

ISRAELI CYBER firm NSO Group’s exhibition stand is seen at ISDEF 2019, an international defense and homeland security expo held in Tel Aviv in 2019.

NSO revealed as informal arm of gov’t? - analysis

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A PROTESTER HOLDS a banner during a protest attended by about a dozen people outside the offices of the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group in Herzliya, last week.

Lessons need to be learned from the NSO affair - analysis

By HERB KEINON

Siege scene with two massive L-shaped shields protecting Assyrian soldiers, in a relief from the palace of Tiglath-Pileser III at Nimrud

Biblical warfare: How did the Assyrians conquer Judean Lachish?

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
UNRAVELING ENIGMAS at the Tower of David.

Tower of David: Exposing the Citadel’s secrets

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

Siberian Jews celebrate the opening of a new Jewish education center in Tomsk, Russia, Sept. 12, 2021.

Russian Jews have a different relationship with Israel than US Jews - opinion

By NAYA LEKHET
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R). October 18, 2021.

Lapid denies shift in policy after J Street meeting

By LAHAV HARKOV

US SECRETARY of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem last week.

Mike Pompeo’s campaigning for Trump violated federal law

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Trump allies Flynn, Miller, Eastman, subpoenaed by January 6 committee

By REUTERS

American, Canadian and Israeli flags are displayed in the S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel on the Cincinnati campus of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Sexual abuse, misogynist culture harmed students at Reform rabbinical school

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA , ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Mizrahi Jewish boy celebrates bar mitzvah in Israel

The invention of Arab Jews erases Mizrahi Jewish history

By ADIEL COHEN

GAL GADOT in 'Red Notice'.

Gadot sparkles in clunky 'Red Notice' - film review

By HANNAH BROWN
Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.

Kanye West praises kibbutzim, receives invitation from kibbutz movement

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA

Tmol Shilshom

Tmol Shilshom: The restaurant that is a Jerusalem cultural institution

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Sampling wine in the Jezreel Valley

Visit 'Wine Valley' get the Jezreel Valley experience 

By MEITAL SHARABI

Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020.

Ministers decide to expedite immigration of 5,000 Ethiopians

By JEREMY SHARON
The way we were: A group of tourists listen to their guide inside the Western Wall Tunnels

Tour groups no longer need COVID-19 booster shots to enter Israel

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN , ROSSELLA TERCATIN

"I liken the written law to the iPhone."

Is it normal to track your kids using location-based apps?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IAI mini communication satellite

Potential for Middle East space force collaboration with Israel and UAE

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Kedma Boutique Residences - the holiness of Jerusalem outside your door

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Cosmetics: Health and transparency go together

By NORA BERLIN
