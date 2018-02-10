February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

2,000 protesters in Jerusalem say they are 'willing to accept refugees'

By
February 10, 2018 21:09




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A large protest against the current government plan to deport asylum-seekers from Sudan and Eritrea is taking place in Jerusalem, attracting around 2,000 people Saturday.

The protesters are holding signs that read "Standing alongside south Tel Aviv" and "We are willing to accept refugees," reports Israeli radio. 

The protesters are faced with around fifty people who support the current government plan to deport asylum-seekers from Israel to a different country.


 


Related Content

Breaking news
February 11, 2018
Egyptian army says 16 militants killed in Sinai operation

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut