2,000 protesters in Jerusalem say they are 'willing to accept refugees'

A large protest against the current government plan to deport asylum-seekers from Sudan and Eritrea is taking place in Jerusalem, attracting around 2,000 people Saturday.



The protesters are holding signs that read "Standing alongside south Tel Aviv" and "We are willing to accept refugees," reports Israeli radio.



The protesters are faced with around fifty people who support the current government plan to deport asylum-seekers from Israel to a different country.









