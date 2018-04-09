April 09 2018
Nisan, 24, 5778
45 year old Palestinian dies of injuries sustained during Friday protest

April 9, 2018 16:02
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Palestinian died on Monday of wounds he recently sustained in the border region of Gaza near Khan Younis, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the coastal enclave said in a text message.

The number of Palestinians killed in the area of the border fence since the protests began on March 30 is now 32.   

45-year-old Muhammed Qudeih was shot by a member of the Israel security forces on March 30, according to the Hamas-linked Voice of al-Aqsa radio station.


