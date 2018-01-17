Abbas: We will adhere to peace, but it will not be at any cost

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians still want peace but will not trust the United States as a mediator in the process. He also ruled out violence as a means to achieve peace. He made the comments during his speech at the al-Azhar conference in Cairo on Wednesday, according to WAFA news agency.



“We will not trust the American administration which is no longer suitable for the role of mediator of the peace process," said Abbas. "We will adhere to peace, but peace shall not be at any cost, and we will seek all options but not terrorism and violence.”



Abbas also claimed that US President Donald Trump broke international law in his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



“The announcement by US President [Donald] Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would not give Israel any legitimacy in it. America chose to violate international law and defy the will of the Arab and Islamic peoples and the world to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli occupation.”



