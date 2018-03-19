Abbas accuses Hamas of bombing that hit PA prime minister’s motorcade

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday accused Hamas of carrying out the roadside bombing that struck PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Services Majid Faraj’s motorcade in the northern Gaza Strip last Tuesday.



Abbas made the comment in front of a meeting of Ramallah-based Palestinian leaders at the PA presidential headquarters.



Last Tuesday, Abbas’s office said Hamas bears responsibility for the bombing, but stopped short of formally accusing Hamas of carrying it out.



Last week, some Hamas officials suggested on Wednesday that Israel carried out the bombing, while other Hamas leaders insinuated the PA did.



