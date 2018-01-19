January 19 2018
Shevat, 3, 5778
African UN envoys suggest Trump meet leaders in Ethiopia after 'shithole' remark

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 01:40




African UN envoys suggested on Thursday that US President Donald Trump meet with African leaders in Ethiopia this month after he was reported to have described some immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from "shithole" countries.

African ambassadors met with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who told them she regretted the political drama around what was said a week ago at a White House meeting on immigration, according to diplomats at the UN meeting.

The diplomats said that South African UN Ambassador Jerry Matjila, who spoke on behalf of the group, told Haley that "it could be useful" for Trump to address African leaders directly when they meet in Addis Ababa at the African Union.

That meeting is due to take place on January 28-29, according to the African Union website.

Haley told the ambassadors she did not know what had been said in last week's White House meeting and promised to convey the African ambassadors' message to Trump when she meets with him in Washington on Friday, according to the diplomats.






