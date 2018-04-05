Amb. Danon tells U.N. Security Council to 'send a message' to Palestinian leadership

Ahead of Friday's anticipated protests on the Gaza border, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon requested the Security Council use its authority to "send a message to the Palestinian leadership."



“The Palestinian leadership had insisted these demonstrations are peaceful, but this past Friday, the world witnessed them turn violent as Hamas and its affiliates exploited women and children as human shields and sent armed terrorists to battle,” Ambassador Danon wrote in a statement.



“The terror organizations’ social media channels are calling for rioters to prepare Molotov cocktails, collect tires for burning, and instigate sniper fire on IDF soldiers,” he added. “It is imperative that the Security Council send a clear message to the Palestinian leadership insisting that it put an end to these riots that only serve to sow violence and instability,” Ambassador Danon concluded.



