Ambassador to U.N. Nikki Haley: U.S. 'will respond' to Syria attack

UNITED NATIONS - The United States "will respond" to a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria regardless of whether the United Nations Security Council acts or not, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday.



"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," Haley told the council.



"History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria," she said. "Either way, the United States will respond."



