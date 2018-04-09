April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Ambassador to U.N. Nikki Haley: U.S. 'will respond' to Syria attack

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 23:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - The United States "will respond" to a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria regardless of whether the United Nations Security Council acts or not, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday.

"We have reached the moment when the world must see justice done," Haley told the council.

"History will record this as the moment when the Security Council either discharged its duty or demonstrated its utter and complete failure to protect the people of Syria," she said. "Either way, the United States will respond."


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Blast kills 11, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib city

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 16
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    14 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut