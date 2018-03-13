At least 1 dead as bus carrying students plunges into Alabama ravine

At least one person was killed and many injured on Tuesday when a bus carrying high school students plunged into a ravine off the side of an interstate highway in Baldwin County, Alabama, the sheriff's office said.



The chartered bus, one of two that was carrying the students back to Houston from Florida, fell into a ravine about 30 to 40 feet (nine to 12 meters) deep, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Major Anthony Lowery.



The injured passengers were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and ambulance, Lowery said.



