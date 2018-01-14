BREAKING: Flight from NY to Israel makes emergency landing in Canada

An El Al plane that was headed form New York City to Ben Gurion airport was diverted from its course and made an emergency landing in Canada, Hebrew news site 0404 reported Sunday morning.



Flight ELY008, which left JFK airport at one a.m. on its way to Israel landed in Goose Bay where it was met by emergency and rescue service crews.



A passenger told 0404 that he felt the entire plane shake in the air and that upon landing passengers were told to disembark the aircraft.





