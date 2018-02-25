Report: Judge and lawyer coordinated ruling in major corruption case

A judge presiding over hearings in a major corruption case asked to be removed from her duties after Channel 10 exposed that she had coordinated rulings with a government lawyer working the hearing, the Justice ministry said Sunday.



Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz reportedly exchanged WhatsApp messages with the legal advisor of the Israel Securities Authority Eran Shahm-Shavit regarding how long to keep suspects in the "Bezeq affair" under arrest.



"We will ask for a few more days," wrote Shavit, "but you can give us two".



"I will have to look really, really, surprised," wrote the judge.



The suspects of the case include Telcom giant Bezeq's CEO Stella Handler, Bezeq major shareholder Shaul Alovich, his wife, Iris Alovich, son Or Alovich and Bezeq CEP's second-in-command Amikam Shorer, Channel 10 reported.



The remand hearing was scheduled for Monday, but on Sunday evening the suspects' defense lawyers rushed to the court house to demand their clients' immediate release.



A joint statement by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Ester Hayut said the report would be investigated thoroughly by the ombudsman of the courts.

