BREAKING: Sessions orders a review of Project Cassandra

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched a review of Project Cassandra on Friday.



Project Cassandra was a DEA effort that targeted illegal drug activities undertaken by the Iran-backed Lebanese-based terrorist group Hezbollah.



A Politico exposé that was published on December 17 alleged that the Obama administration blocked a major part of the investigation to ensure Iran would sign the 2015 nuclear agreement.



The US Justice Department revealed that Sessions directed a review of the DEA investigations on Friday to ensure that "there were no barriers constructed" by the Obama administration to allow the DEA agents to fully complete their investigations, Fox News reported.



Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that “Obama must return his Nobel Peace Prize,” if the Politico story is correct.

