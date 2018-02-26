February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
Beersheba pediatric wards to 'visit' Thailand for Purim

By
February 26, 2018 15:18
Young patients in the pediatric departments at the Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba are not going anywhere for Purim this week, but they will feel as if they are traveling to the Thai paradise island of Ko Pha Ngan.

The Me’irim Foundation and Amichai (the pre-military preparatory program for Zionist-social leadership) have decided to cheer up patients cooped up in the wards and separated from their friends by creating a special Purim atmosphere on Tuesday.

At the entrance to the hospital, “tickets” and “passports" will be distributed. The children's departments will be decorated with trees, hammocks and a complete backdrop to reflect their Thai vacation. The volunteers will hold many fun activities that will go on throughout the day.



