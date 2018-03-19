Bezeq CEO announces resignation following arrest in corruption probe

Bezeq CEO Stella Handler announced she would step down from her post in July following her arrest last month as part of a major corruption investigation.



Handler was jailed and later released to house arrest as police investigated her possible involvement in Case 4000. She is suspected of breaking bribery, fraud and breach of trust laws for her role in the affair, which alleges that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu granted the telecom giant regulatory benefits worth billions of shekels in return for the company-owned news website Walla! providing him with favorable coverage.









