Bill approving death penalty for terrorists passes preliminary Knesset vote

A bill approving the use of the death penalty for terrorists passed in a preliminary vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.



The bill, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu, has been criticized by the opposition as pushing an agenda of "ultra-nationalism and populism," and was originally voted down when it was first brought to the Knesset in 2015.



Israeli law currently allows military courts to use the death penalty if there is a consensus of all the judges presiding over the trial. This bill would allow a majority of judges to sentence a terrorist to death.







