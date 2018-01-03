January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Bill approving death penalty for terrorists passes preliminary Knesset vote

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 3, 2018 16:39




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A bill approving the use of the death penalty for terrorists passed in a preliminary vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu, has been criticized by the opposition as pushing an agenda of "ultra-nationalism and populism," and was originally voted down when it was first brought to the Knesset in 2015.

Israeli law currently allows military courts to use the death penalty if there is a consensus of all the judges presiding over the trial. This bill would allow a majority of judges to sentence a terrorist to death.



Related Content

Breaking news
January 4, 2018
Man charged with threatening to kill Trump during visit to Utah

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 19
    Elat
    13 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut