February 09 2018
|
Shevat, 24, 5778
|
Bill to end U.S. government shutdown clears key hurdle in Senate

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 08:47




WASHINGTON - The US Senate voted on Friday to move forward on legislation to end a government shutdown, after a single Republican lawmaker delayed the funding bill for hours to protest an expected increase in the US deficit.



The procedural vote limited debate on a bill that would fund the government through March 23 and increase spending limits over a two-year period. Clearing the procedural hurdle is a key test of support for the bill and indicates likely passage in another Senate vote soon.


