April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Blast kills 11, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib city

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 23:43
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - An explosion killed 11 people and wounded more than 80 on Monday in the rebel-controlled Syrian city of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based war monitoring group said the source of the blast was unclear.

The Civil Defence in Idlib, a rescue service that operates in rebel territory, gave the death toll as at least 10 civilians with 110 others injured. It caused damage in four buildings, one of them entirely.

The northwestern Idlib region remains the largest populated area of Syria in the hands of insurgents fighting the Damascus government, including both jihadist factions and nationalist FSA rebels. The dominant force there is Hayat Tahrir al Sham, an Islamist alliance spearheaded by the former al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Tens of thousands of fighters and civilians have poured into Idlib in recent years, after leaving other parts of the country which the army recaptured with the help of Russia and Iran. (


