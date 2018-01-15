April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Boko Haram video purportedly shows some kidnapped Chibok girls

By REUTERS
January 15, 2018 12:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LAGOS - Militant Islamist group Boko Haram released a video on Monday purportedly showing some of the remaining girls who were kidnapped from the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok in 2014.

A group of around 12 girls are seen in the 21-minute video. "We are the Chibok girls. We are the ones you are crying about for us to come back. By the grace of Allah, we are never coming back," said one of the girls.

Around 270 schoolgirls were kidnapped from their school in April 2014.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 18, 2018
Trump wishes Israel happy 70th anniversary

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut