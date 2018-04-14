April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Bolivia at U.N.: Unilateral decision on Jerusalem a violation of international law

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 14, 2018 19:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Bolivian envoy to the United Nations, Sacha Llorenty, called Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem a violation of international law in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday.

Llorenty expressed Bolivia’s concern over recent airstrikes in Syria by the United States, France and the United Kingdom in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks the Syrian regime carried out earlier this week against civilians. He called the strikes by the US and its allies a violation of international law, and said it was just one action on a list of such violations. These violations included Trump’s “unilateral decision on Jerusalem.”

LLorenty went on to say that Bolivia heard US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s earlier words in the meeting, that the US was “locked and loaded” should the Syrian regime execute another chemical attack, with concern.

“We heard her words with a great deal of concern and a great deal of sadness… we know that [the US has] a huge arsenal of weapons and we also know that they have nothing but scorn for international law.”


Related Content

Breaking news
April 14, 2018
U.S. official: sarin, chlorine used in Syria chemical weapons attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut