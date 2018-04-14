Bolivia at U.N.: Unilateral decision on Jerusalem a violation of international law

The Bolivian envoy to the United Nations, Sacha Llorenty, called Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem a violation of international law in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday.



Llorenty expressed Bolivia’s concern over recent airstrikes in Syria by the United States, France and the United Kingdom in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks the Syrian regime carried out earlier this week against civilians. He called the strikes by the US and its allies a violation of international law, and said it was just one action on a list of such violations. These violations included Trump’s “unilateral decision on Jerusalem.”



LLorenty went on to say that Bolivia heard US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s earlier words in the meeting, that the US was “locked and loaded” should the Syrian regime execute another chemical attack, with concern.



“We heard her words with a great deal of concern and a great deal of sadness… we know that [the US has] a huge arsenal of weapons and we also know that they have nothing but scorn for international law.”



