April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Brazil's presidential palace confirms Occhi as new health minister

By REUTERS
March 31, 2018 22:34
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Brazil's presidential palace confirmed on Saturday Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer of state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal, as the country's new health minister.

Occhi will be replaced at the bank by Nelson Antônio de Souza, current executive vice-president of mortgages at Caixa, the president's office said in a statement.

Transport Minister Mauricio Quintella will also be replaced by the head of the National Transport Infrastructure Department, Valter Silveira, the statement added.

Occhi, Souza and Silveira will take up their new posts on Monday.

Last week, Reuters reported that Occhi would become the new health minister.

More than one-third of ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet are expected to resign this week to campaign for their congressional seats in the October general elections.


