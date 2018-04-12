April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Britain requests U.N. Security Council meet on poison report

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 16:11
WASHINGTON - Britain requested on Thursday that the United Nations Security Council meet next week to discuss a chemical weapons watchdog report that concluded a nerve agent was used in the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

The British mission to the United Nations has requested a meeting of the Security Council on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons report. “We expect this to be held next week,” the mission said in a tweet.


April 12, 2018
