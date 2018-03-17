Cambodia kicks off drills with 'great friend' China as U.S. ties sour

China and Cambodia on Saturday kicked off military exercises focused on counter-terrorism and rescue operations, highlighting the strong ties between the two countries amid strained relations between Cambodia and the United States.



Major General Zhang Jian, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command, and Pol Saroeun, commander-in-chief of the Cambodian military, opened the Dragon Gold 2018 exercise west of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh.



Pol Saroeun said the exercise, which involves 280 Cambodian and 216 Chinese soldiers, aims to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and strengthen the "traditional relationship and trust politically between the two countries."



