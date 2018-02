According to Chabad's website, the appointment of Rabbi Avi and Musky Feldman to the only European capital without a Rabbi - Reykjavik, Iceland - was announced at the Sunday night gala banquet of the International Converfence of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries.



Iceland's Jewish community is very small but the country is one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world.





Share on facebook Share on twitter