Chemical weapons watchdog not sure when inspectors can go to Douma, Syria

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
AMSTERDAM - The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Wednesday it is not clear when a fact-finding mission will be able to travel safely to Douma, Syria, the British ambassador to the organization said.
Ambassador Peter Wilson told reporters that OPCW Director-General Ahmet Üzümcü said the departure of a team of inspectors was delayed after an incident in which an advance U.N. security detail performing reconnaissance in Douma was forced to withdraw after being fired upon.