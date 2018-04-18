April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
Chemical weapons watchdog not sure when inspectors can go to Douma, Syria

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 15:37
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMSTERDAM - The head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Wednesday it is not clear when a fact-finding mission will be able to travel safely to Douma, Syria, the British ambassador to the organization said.

Ambassador Peter Wilson told reporters that OPCW Director-General Ahmet Üzümcü said the departure of a team of inspectors was delayed after an incident in which an advance U.N. security detail performing reconnaissance in Douma was forced to withdraw after being fired upon.


