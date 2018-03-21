March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
China sends carrier through Taiwan Strait after Xi warning

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 05:22
TAIPEI - China has sent its sole operational aircraft carrier the Liaoning through the narrow Taiwan Strait that separates China from the self-ruled island, Taiwan's defense minister said on Wednesday, according to local media.



The move comes on the heels of a warning from Chinese President Xi Jinping that Taiwan would face the "punishment of history" for any attempt at separatism. China claims Taiwan as its sacred territory and considers it a wayward province.



Speaking at Taiwan's parliament, Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa said the Liaoning entered the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.



The ministry is keeping a close watch on its progress, the report cited Yen as saying.


