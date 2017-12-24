December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Condition of stabbed Jerusalem guard is improving

By
December 24, 2017 16:41

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The condition of Asher Elmaliach, the security guard that was stabbed in the chest at the Jerusalem central bus station, is improving, Shaarei Zedek medical center spokesperson said on Sunday.

Elmaliach was discontented from the ECMO system during the weekend but is still in critical condition. The spokesperson said in a press release that he is still in a coma, and is connected to respiratory assistance device in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Last week, the spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that Elmaliach is no longer considered in imminent danger of death.

Elmaliach, 46, from Adam (Geva Binyamin), was stabbed in the heart by Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, a 24-year-old from the Nablus area. The attacker was apprehended and arrested immediately after the attack.

Police have not yet clarified details of Abu al-Qur’a’s background, but it is believed he acted as a “lone wolf,” without receiving guidance or assistance.

The stabbing attack was said to be a response to the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Following the statement by US President Donald Trump, protests have taken place throughout the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

While following weekend remained tense and somewhat violent in east Jerusalem, the past weekend was relatively quiet.

On Friday, three Turkish tourists were arrested near the gates of the Temple Mount compound after confronting a local police force.

It was reported that the three were later released and banned from returning to al-Aksa mosque.


