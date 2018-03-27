March 28 2018
Nisan, 12, 5778
Croatia: Israel made best offer for modernizing country's air force

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 23:22
ZAGREB - Israel made the most favorable offer for modernizing the Croatian air force, the Croatian national defense council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Following an expert assessment, the defense council has accepted that Israel made the best offer and accordingly gave a recommendation to the government," the defense council, comprising top state and defense officials, said. Its recommendation must now be formally approved by the government.

Last year Croatia asked five countries to bid for contracts to supply fighter jets - Sweden, Israel, the United States, Greece and South Korea.


