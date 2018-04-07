April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Danon calls on the Security Council to condemn Hamas

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 7, 2018 01:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, called on the Security Council today to condemn Hamas, following an attempt by Kuwait to call for an independent investigation on Israel on behalf of the Council. Kuwait distributed a draft press release on behalf of the Council expressing its sorrow over the loss of “innocent Palestinian lives” and called for an independent and transparent investigation into these events, which requires the support of the P5. Ambassador Danon said, “the Council must condemn Hamas for its exploitation of children as human shields, risking their lives, and must call for an end to the provocations that only increase violence and tension. The riots of this past week have proven to be violent outbursts and not peaceful demonstrations.”


