Defense Minister to visit wounded special op officers

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is scheduled to visit the two wounded special op officers that were shot during a fire exchange with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin Wednesday night.

The minister is meant to visit Rambam Medical Center in Haifa at 11:30 Friday morning.

The officers were taking part in a gunfight in which Palestinian terrorist was killed. The operation lead to the arrest of suspects believed to be related to the January 9 murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach .


