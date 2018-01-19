Defense Minister to visit wounded special op officers

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is scheduled to visit the two wounded special op officers that were shot during a fire exchange with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin Wednesday night.
The minister is meant to visit Rambam Medical Center in Haifa at 11:30 Friday morning.
The officers were taking part in a gunfight in which Palestinian terrorist was killed. The operation lead to the arrest of suspects believed to be related to the January 9 murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach .