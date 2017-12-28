Deputy foreign affairs minister: NBA should stop using term 'occupied'

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely called the NBA to put a stop to using the term “occupied” on their official website.



The sports site had recently launched a vote for the 2018 All-Stars game in which site users are invited to pick their favorite NBA players and then pick their own home country to complete the process.



The NBA site lists Israel but states that the Palestinian Territories are "occupied."



Hotovely stated that politics and sports should not be mixed and that it is wrong to use such a term when describing lands "to which the Jewish people have been connected for thousands of years."



Hotovely added that "this week, US Ambassador Friedman called for the cessation of the use of the term occupied in regard to Judea and Samaria, and an important sports league such as the NBA should respect this view."



