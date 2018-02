Dozens of ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) extremists protested outside the home of MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) Tuesday morning because of an 11:00am Foreign Affairs and Defense committee meeting on the subject of religious girls' IDF service. The protestors tried to prevent him from leaving his house and attending the meeting.



After several hours of protests, police escorted Maklev out of his home and enabled him to reach the Knesset safely.





