Dozens of Israelis are planning to protest on Saturday evening outside the Haifa home of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon [Kulanu] to demand clean air.



The citizens are angry over Kahlon's refusal to increase the budget and add more workers to teams who monitor and halt garbage incineration, a waste disposal method which heavily pollutes the air.



The protest is organized by ''Citizens for Clean Air''.

Share on facebook Share on twitter