Eight arrested for failing to prevent Jerusalem stabbing attack

Police arrested eight residents and merchants in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday on suspicion of not preventing a crime following the murder of Adiel Kolman in the Arab Quarter on Sunday.



According to the police, the detainees, aged 15-67, "noticed the incidents and did not act to prevent and /or minimize the harm to the murdered civilian."



Two of the detainees were released after interrogation. The other six were brought to the court to extend their remand.



