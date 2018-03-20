Eight arrested for failing to prevent Jerusalem stabbing attack

Breaking news.
Police arrested eight residents and merchants in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday on suspicion of not preventing a crime following the murder of Adiel Kolman in the Arab Quarter on Sunday.
According to the police, the detainees, aged 15-67, "noticed the incidents and did not act to prevent and /or minimize the harm to the murdered civilian."
Two of the detainees were released after interrogation. The other six were brought to the court to extend their remand.