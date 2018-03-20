March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Eight arrested for failing to prevent Jerusalem stabbing attack

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
March 20, 2018 10:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police arrested eight residents and merchants in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday on suspicion of not preventing a crime following the murder of Adiel Kolman in the Arab Quarter on Sunday.

According to the police, the detainees, aged 15-67, "noticed the incidents and did not act to prevent and /or minimize the harm to the murdered civilian."

Two of the detainees were released after interrogation. The other six were brought to the court to extend their remand.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 20, 2018
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 23
    Jerusalem
    12 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut