March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Erdogan spokesman says Turkey may form safe zones if U.S. keeps promises

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 11:13
ANKARA - Turkey and the United States will form a "safe zone" around the northern Syrian town of Manbij if Washington keeps its promises, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin told state broadcaster TRT Haber that the agreement between Ankara and Washington on Manbij was binding, and that a change in the US Secretary of State would not change the deal even if it leads to a 1-2 week delay.

Kalin also said Turkey expected Turkish forces and its rebel allies to clear Syria's Afrin town of militants "very soon" and added that Ankara had no intention of handing over the town to the Syrian government following the completion of its military offensive in the region.


