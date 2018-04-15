April 15 2018
FM: Britain had to move quickly on Syria, ruling out parliamentary approval

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 13:29
LONDON - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the government took the decision to join missile strikes against Syria without securing parliamentary approval because it was focused on the speed and efficiency of the operation.

Asked why parliament was not recalled from its break before the attacks early on Saturday, Johnson told CNN television: "Obviously our prime consideration has to be the safety of our serving men and women and of course the effectiveness and speed of the operation. And there is plenty of precedent for getting it done in this way."


