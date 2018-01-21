Fatah leader calls for general strike

A top Fatah leader on Sunday called for a general strike later this week to protest US President Donald Trump's changes to American policy on Jerusalem, official Palestinian Authority radio reported.



On December 6, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, breaking with decades of American policy and infuriating the Palestinian leadership.



Fatah Central Committee Member Jamal Muhaisen, who is in charge of overseeing his party’s local leadership and organizing protests, urged Palestinians in “all sectors and government institutions” except for those who work for in healthcare and education to strike on Tuesday.



