Father loses two children in road accident, donates their corneas

The corneas of 12-year-old Ori and eight-year-old Roi Lipnick of the Samarian settlement of Shavei Shomon, who were killed on Tuesday night in an accident on Highway 557, were donated by their parents and will be transplanted soon to restore the sight of two people.



Their mother, Shirli, and another son, are in serious condition at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, while another child is also hospitalized.



According to Israel Transplant, when their father, Ohad, learned of the terrible tragedy, he immediately asked if any of their organs could be transplanted. A car driven by a Palestinian, who was also killed, smashed head-first into the Lipnick vehicle.



