FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Florida judge on Wednesday entered a not-guilty plea for Nikolas Cruz, who is charged with 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for a February shooting spree at a high school in Parkland, Florida.



Cruz, 19, chose to remain mute during the arraignment hearing in Broward County circuit court. Judge Elizabeth Scherer then entered the not-guilty plea on his behalf.



