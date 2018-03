NEW YORK - Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case against Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of carrying out the shooting spree last month at a Parkland high school in which 17 people were killed, according to a notice filed in court on Tuesday.



Michael Satz, the state attorney in Broward County, filed the notice with Judge Elizabeth Scherer of his office's intent to seek the death penalty, as required under Florida law.



Share on facebook Share on twitter